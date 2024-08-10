Skills Training Remains Cornerstone For Community Developments, Says Enugu First Lady

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigeria continues to face alarming rate of youth unemployment across the country, wife of Enugu State governor, Mrs. Nkechi Mbah, has declared that empowerment through skills training remains the Cornerstone for community developments, even as 68 talented citizens of the state trained on Leather works graduated over the weekend.

The about three months training programme designed to make the beneficiaries self-reliant was put together by a non governmental organization (NGO), Custos Care Foundation, in partnership with offices of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and that of the Enugu first lady.

Speaking during the beneficiaries graduation ceremony held at the Custos Care Foundation office in Enugu, Mrs. Mbah expressed joy that the journey which began a few months ago has come to a successful climax.

She said “we are here to celebrate a remarkable milestone — the graduation and empowerment of 68 talented individuals trained in the art of leather works, encompassing the intricate crafts of leather bags and shoe making.

“This occasion is a testament to the power of skills acquisition, dedication, and the transformative impact of empowerment initiatives in our community.

According to her, “empowerment through skills training is a cornerstone of community development. It is through such initiatives that we can uplift individuals, families, and, ultimately, our society.

“This leather works training program is a shining example of how targeted efforts can create pathways to economic independence and social inclusion” she added.

“By providing practical skills and resources, we are promoting an environment where creativity and entrepreneurship can thrive.To our esteemed graduates, today marks the beginning of a new chapter.

“Your journey has been one of perseverance, creativity, and unwavering commitment. You have acquired valuable skills and also embraced the spirit of craftsmanship.

The Enugu first lady stressed that “Your achievements today reflect your hard work, determination, and passion; I encourage you to embrace this opportunity with confidence and ambition.

“I want to acknowledge the Custos Care Foundation for equipping the center where our graduates can continue to hone their skills and produce leather goods free of charge. This is indeed invaluable.

“This facility is a workspace and a beacon of opportunity, enabling our graduates to transform their newfound skills into sustainable livelihoods. As you step into the world as skilled artisans, remember that the path to success is often paved with challenges.

“However, it is through resilience and continuous learning that you will overcome obstacles and achieve greatness. The skills you possess are your greatest assets, and with dedication and perseverance, there are no limits to what you can achieve.

“The Office of the First Lady of Enugu State remains committed to supporting initiatives that empower our citizens and promote sustainable development. We will continue to partner with individuals and organisations to create more opportunities for skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, and community growth.

“Once again, I commend our graduates on their remarkable achievements. I extend my deepest appreciation to the Custos Care Foundation team and to all those who have contributed to this program’s success.

Earlier in her remark, Managing Director (MD) of the Foundation, Mrs. Blessing Egodi Igwe, had congratulated the graduates for their resilience and commitment in completing the training.

She thanked the governor’s wife for her support and state government for providing the enabling environment for the programme christened: ‘Custos Craft Up initiative to be carried out, adding that the training has truly empowered the graduands made up women and youths to be self-reliant.

The MD, listed some of the NGOs areas of intervention to include, environmental sustainability, aimed at rejuvenating the state echo system, Mother and child Healthcare and Welfare, basic education for all, Social protection and Mentorship, advising the graduands to ensure the pit the knowledge acquired in practice so as to better their lives.

Some of the graduates who responded on behalf of their colleagues, expressed appreciation to Mrs Mbah and her NGO for giving them the opportunity to be part of the training programme.

Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of certificates, cash, tools and gifts to the beneficiaries.