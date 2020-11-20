Umahi’s Defection Biggest Political Earthquake In Southeast History, Says Enugu APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the defection of the governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi from the People’s Democratic party PDP to the ruling all progressive APC continues to attract reactions, the Enugu- state Chapter of the party has described the development as the biggest political earthquake in the modern Southeast history.

Umahi, dumped PDP for the ruling APC on Tuesday, citing marginalization of South- East and refusal to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the region by the party as reason for his defection.

Enugu State Chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who stated this Thursday while speaking with newsmen at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu shortly on arrival from Abuja, said Umahi’s action was a wise decision by a wise politician.

He said, aside the Ebonyi governor, there are strong indication that more Governors and legislators from the South East Geo-Political Zone will soon join the APC and the Progressive Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nwoye, who is also Secretary of APC Chairmen’s Forum, applauded the Ebonyi State Governor, for the courageous and bold step.

According to the Enugu APC boss, Umahi’s decision was wise, just as he described the ongoing developmental projects in the Ebonyi state as character of APC infrastructural development.

The Enugu APC Chairman saw reason with Umahi’s grievances for defecting to the ruling party and expressed optimism that his movement will connect the South East to the nation’s National political Grid.

Nwoye said: “Governor Umahi has made a wise decision, when you look at the development of his State, from the four Conner and the center, what you see there is character of APC infrastructural development.

“So moving away from PDP to APC is natural. Like he said, that the PDP has marginalized South East in the cause of time.

“What we are seeking for is regional integration, So he has identified source of the marginalization as being historically PDP induced.

“So in order to move forward to connect the South East to the national grid, he has made a decision that is highly selfless, a decision that has now turned out to become the biggest political earthquake in modern political history in the South East.

“And the vibration of that earthquake I believe well keep shaking and the aftermath of it will affect the political equation in all the five states of the South East and it will also go beyond.

“Now, we have two governors and we believe that many more Governors of PDP extraction and legislators in the South East are also on their way to join the APC” he stated.

Nwoye, who was recently appointed by president Muhammadu Buhari as a Non-Executive Federal Commissioner representing South East in the Consumer Protection Commission advised those who have written the South East off when it comes to APC to have a rethink and now look at the South East seriously.

On his visit to Abuja, the Chairman said they went to the federal capital territory to discuss ways of strengthening the party in Enugu state and South East Nigeria, adding that he presented the forthcoming IsI Uzo State Constituency bye election in Enugu State for consideration by the National body.

He expressed optimism that his party, the APC will be victorious at the end of the poll, going by the Calibre of it’s candidate, Engr. MacDonald Ejiofor Okwor, whom he said, has the capacity to win the election.

