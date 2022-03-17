Soludo Apologize To Anambarians, Guest Over Fight By Ex- Governor Obiano’s Wife, Bianca Ojukwu During Inauguration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The newly inaugurated Governor of Anambra State, professor Chukwuma Soludo, has apologised to people of the state, friends, and guests who attended his swearing in ceremony on Thursday, over the show of shame displayed at the event by Wife of the immediate past governor, Mrs. EbeleChukwu Obiano and Wife of late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu.

The event which took place at the government house Awka, experienced a mild drama, as Ambassador Ojukwu, gave the former Anambra first lady a hot slap at the venue, leading to momentary breach of protocol during the event.

Soludo, in a statement issued by his media aide to Mr. Joe Anatune, said the breach was caused by improper communication which arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved.

According to him, the breach which disrupted proceedings at the event happened after the wife of the former governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano, approached Mrs Bianca Ojukwu and muttered some words that led to fisticuffs.

“Sadly, the fight took the shine off the main event of the day.

The new governor, said steps were being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship.

“Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted effort to accelerate the state’s development.