Some Cabals Want To Frustrate President Tinubu—Uzodimma

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has stated that some cabals are keen on frustrating President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies since they are no longer making money from the fuel subsidy scheme.

It could be recalled that President Tinubu while delivering his inauguration speech in May 2023, announced the removal of fuel subsidy. This immediately led to an increase in the price of petrol and other goods across the country.

However, many Nigerians have been complaining about the president’s economic policies as inflation has continue to rise and the naira continues to have a free fall.

But Governor Uzodimma does not think that President Tinubu’s policies are not working.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Sunday, January 28, the Imo State governor stated that some cabals are frustrating the president’s policies.

He thought that the cabals, who became rich overnight through the subsidy scheme are sabotaging the policies as their source of livelihood is blocked.

He said: “The truth is that the subsidy that has just been removed is benefiting some group of cabals who became billionaires overnight; who became very rich overnight to the detriment of Nigerians. But President Bola Ahmed Tinubu showed interest in the interest of the people in the remote areas.

“We have billionaires who bought private jets and built castles all over the world in the name of subsidy.

“What we are saying is, how do we consolidate our economy so that the naira which used to be stronger than the dollar would come back?”





