Some Wealthy Nigerians Not Complete Without Home In UK-Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said that some wealthy Nigerians don’t feel complete until they have a home in the United Kingdom.

Buhari spoke when the outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Wendy Laing paid him a farewell visit at the Presidential Villa after four and half years tour of duty

The President said the United Kingdom was second home for many Nigerians, and relations between the two countries would continue to wax strong.

According to a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said he looked forward to retirement in Daura, Katsina State, after handing over on May 29, reiterating: “I’ll be as far away from Abuja as possible.”

He lauded the United Kingdom for cooperation on many fronts, particularly in the rebuilding of the North East, hitherto ravaged by insurgency.

In her remarks, Laing said she was fascinated by Nigeria, particularly the music, dance, culture, adding that she had “a fabulous time here.”

“I’m sad to be leaving,” said the High Commissioner. “Nigeria is so much fun, I had a fabulous time here, and I’ll be back. I love the dance, the music, the culture. It’s been good to experience Nigeria. I’ve been to over 20 States, and I’ve told my successor to also do the same. I’ll be back, and still travel wider.”, she added.

She congratulated President Buhari for very successful eight years in office, saying he had done very well to hold the country together.