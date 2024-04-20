South African Police Arrest 8 Nigerians Who Attacked Cops During Drug Raid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least eight South African-based Nigerians have been arrested after they allegedly attacking police officers in a drug raid.

The South African Police, in a statement on Friday uploaded on its X handle, stated that the suspects were arrested in the Northern Cape province.

According to the statement, the suspects also destroyed vehicles and other properties.

The statement said: “At the time of the arrest, police were tracing information of one of the Nigerian nationals being in possession of drugs.

“While conducting this search, a large group of Nigerians attacked police. Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

“One suspect was arrested for illegal possession of drugs, and three suspects were arrested for public violence and detained at Kimberley Police Station.

“During processing, the suspects broke windows at the station. Additional charges of malicious damage to property were added.

“Another group of Nigerians later approached the Police Station and threatened to retaliate.

“The Operational Commander warned the group to disperse. However, upon dispersing, the group damaged police vehicles. Another four suspects were arrested for malicious damage to property.”

The Police Commissioner for the province, Koliswa Otola, heaped praises on the officers for the arrest of the suspects.

Otola said: “We will not allow such lawless behavior.

“We are processing the suspects and working with Home Affairs to determine if they are legally or illegally in the country.

“Police will continue to stamp the authority of the state in the Northern Cape Province.”