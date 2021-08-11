Fire Guts Shopping Plaza Ilorin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An inferno on Wednesday gutted a shopping plaza on llofa Road in the GRA area of Ilorin.

The Director, State Fire Service, Mr Falade Olumuyiwa stated that the fire, which began at about 1am, destroyed valuables worth millions of naira.

Olumuyiwa said the fire was immediately put out by men of the fire service under an hour.

He said about six out of the 13 shops in the storey building were destroyed by the fire.

Olumuyiwa urged residents to always put off all electrical gadgets whenever they were not at home or their offices.

Mr Azeez Bello, who owned a saloon in the plaza, said he lost all his valuables to the fire.

He appealed for assistance from individuals and organisations to enable him to restart the business because it was his means of livelihood.
























