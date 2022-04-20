South African Troops To Help Clean Up After Deadly Storm

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least 10,000 South African soldiers are expected in the coastal region of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, to help clean up after a major storm that has claimed at least 448 lives.

Dozens remain missing as President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national emergency in the storm’s wake.

According to officials, about 40,000 people are homeless after the floods, which dropped about 400 millimetres of rain on KwaZulu-Natal within 24 hours, which is its usual rainfall level for an entire year.

Some areas are still without power or running water.

Durban’s harbour, one of the biggest in Africa, remains closed.

Damaged facilities include 630 schools, 84 health centres and multiple homes, streets and bridges.

Repairs are expected to run to hundreds of millions of dollars.

The region was already facing millions of dollars’ worth of repairs after widespread political protests and plundering in July.

It was one of the country’s most important vacation destinations and had hoped to welcome visitors this year after two years of diminished crowds due to the pandemic.

