South-South Senators Back Tax Reform Bills

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senators from the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria have expressed support for the Tax Reform Bills presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmakers under the aegis of the South-South Senators’ Forum stressed the importance of tax reforms in boosting national revenue and fostering economic stability.

The bills are the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2024 -SB.583; the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2024- SB.584; and the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, 2024- SB. 585; and the Nigeria Tax Bill, 2024 – SB.586.

The four tax reform bills passed second reading at the Senate on Thursday and were referred to the Senate Committee on Finance, chaired by Niger East senator Sani Musa, for further legislative action, including holding a public hearing.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the Chairman of the Forum, Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), the lawmakers highlighted their commitment to conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the bills to ensure they align with national interests, particularly the well-being of the South-South region.

They also called on South-South governors to work collaboratively with lawmakers to refine the bills for mutual benefit.

The Senators, representing Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, Cross River, Delta, and Rivers States, passed a vote of confidence in Senate President Godswill Akpabio, praising his leadership in advancing the Senate’s constitutional mandate.

The Forum urged stakeholders to avoid introducing regional, ethnic, or tribal sentiments into the national dialogue, advocating for robust interactions and consultations in the legislative process.

The communiqué was signed by 15 other Senators, including:

Senator Jarigbe A. Jarigbe (PDP, Cross River North) – Secretary of the Forum

Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers South East)

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North)

Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South)

Senator Munir Ned Nwoko (PDP, Delta North)

Senator Thomas Joel-Onowakpo (APC, Delta South)

Senator Aniekan Bassey (PDP, Akwa Ibom South)

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC, Cross River South)

Senator Allwell Onyeso (PDP, Rivers East)

Senator Ipalibo Banigo (PDP, Rivers West)

Senator Benson Agadaga (PDP, Bayelsa East)

Senator Konbowei Benson (PDP, Bayelsa Central)

Senator Eteng Jonah Williams (APC, Cross River Central)

Senator Ekong Sampson (PDP, Akwa Ibom South)

Senator Ede Dafinone (APC, Delta Central)

The Senators reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a legislative agenda that ensures the peace, prosperity, and progress of the nation while addressing the unique needs of the South-South region.