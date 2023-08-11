Southeast Governors Vow To Fight Insecurity, Hold Security, Economic Summit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South East governors Forum Thursday resolved to fight insecurity decisively in the region individually and collectively, in partnership with the Federal Government and other Stakeholders.

This was contained in a three point communique read to Newsmen by its Chairman, and governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Ozodinmma at the end of their Meeting held in Enugu.

The meeting was attended by Senator Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State (Chairman), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State Dr. Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, Governor of Ebonyi State and Dr. Peter Mbah, Governor of Enugu State (Host)

“The Forum firmly resolved to fight insecurity decisively in the region individually and collectively, in partnership with the Federal Government and other Stakeholders.

“We commend the security agencies for their cooperation thus far and encourage them not to relent.

The Communique added: “wish to state categorically that the perpetrators of the insecurity in our region and their sponsors are criminals and should not be seen as legitimate agitators.

“Therefore, upon arrest, they should be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

“The Forum resolved to hold the security and economic summit on a date to be announced soon.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



