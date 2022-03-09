W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Joseph Egbunike, Deputy Head (DIG) Of Nigeria’s Police Is Dead

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, March 9th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Joseph Egbunike, is dead.
A relative of the deceased, who asked not to be named, confirmed his death .
He said Mr Egbunike died Tuesday evening at the National Hospital in Abuja where he had been taken to after falling ill two days earlier.
The police have, however, yet to announce the death and the police spokesperson could not be reached Wednesday morning.
Mr Egbunike headed the panel set up by the police to investigate the embattled deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari over the latter’s links with the international fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly called Hushpuppi.

More details later…



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=74573

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us