Spain Beat Italy, Reach Nations League Final

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Spain’s Joselu pounced with two minutes remaining to snatch a 2-1 win over Italy on Thursday and set up a Nation’s League final against Croatia.

Luis de la Fuente’s side had a tight battle in Enschede to progress to Sunday’s decider, where Zlatko Dalic’s outfit are waiting after beating hosts the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Yeremy Pino sent La Roja ahead after three minutes but Ciro Immobile netted from the penalty spot to level and the game seemed destined for extra-time before Joselu prodded home from point-blank range.





