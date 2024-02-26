Stay Clear Of NLC Protest, Police Warn Hoodlums Against Hijack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the proposed nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, the Nigeria Police Force has directed its operatives to be ready and be on alert across the country.

The Police Force also disclosed that it will ensure that the rights and freedom of protesters are protected.

The African Examiner recalls that the NLC had fixed February 27 and 28 for a nationwide protest concerning the present increase in cost of living in the country.

A day before the planned protest, the Nigeria Police Force, in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that officers have been placed on red alert across the country to ensure the safety of the protesters.

The statement also disclosed that the force remains vigilant against any attempts by hoodlums to take advantage of the protest, adding that anyone “who might want to leverage on the nationwide protests to create brouhaha” will be arrested.

The statement partly read: “All Commissioners of Police and their respective supervising officers have been briefed and instructed to coordinate the officers on ground in ensuring the safety and security of all participants if the protests hold as planned.

“Emphatically, the Force is fully prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to any unlawful activities or acts of violence that may threaten peace, public safety, and security in the event of such.

“It is vital to state that the Police has spread its tentacles nationwide to curb any attempt by some individuals who might want to leverage on the nationwide protests, to create brouhaha, and such will be met with an approved legal and proportional force as the Police will not allow wanton breakdown of law and order, loss of lives and property like we had experienced, in some instances, in the past, in any part of the country.”