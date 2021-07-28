Stop Funding Secessionist Groups, FG Tells Nigerians Abroad

(AFRICN EXAMINER) – Lai Mohamed, minister of information and culture, has cautioned Nigerians in Diaspora to desist from sponsoring secessionist groups.

Mohammed disclosed this when the delegation of NIDO, UK chapter visited his office on Tuesday.

The minister disclosed that it is sad that secessionist groups campaigning around the world for their causes were using some members of NIDO to fertilize fake narratives about the country.

He disclosed that it is also worrisome that the secessionist groups were relying on the financial contributions of some NIDO members to fund their activities.

The minister urged the group to complement government efforts instead of propagating fake narratives and “untrue” allegations of religious persecution, political marginalisation, and human rights abuses.

“It is alarming and disappointing that some Nigerians in Diaspora still rely on platforms that peddle fake news and misinformation about Nigeria,” Mohammed said.

“I, therefore, want to use this opportunity to appeal to NIDO to seize the initiative from those who are bent on painting Nigeria bad in the comity of nations.

“As an organised and well-connected group, I implore NIDO to leverage its contacts in government circles, parliamentary groups and global think tanks in world capitals to help change the narrative.

“I also urge them to sweep the carpet off the feet of secessionist groups, insurgents and anarchists who are bent on pushing false narratives to portray Nigeria in a bad light.

“I have no doubt that you will take this call seriously and do everything in your power to change the narrative for the better.”























