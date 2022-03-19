Late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister Widows Consider Remarrying After 11 Years Of His Demise

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Twelve years after the demise of the founder of Fuji genre of music, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, some of his widows are mulling over remarrying.

In separate interviews in Lagos, they unanimously agreed that it was difficult to fill the vacuum the late Fuji crooner had left.

Alhaja Kehinde Balogun, 50 years old disclosed that finding a good man after the demise of her late husband was tough.

“It’s not easy, but should a good man come along, I will remarry. It is not easy to come across truthful men these days.

“I was quiet young when I got married to Alhaji and losing him hasn’t been easy, but we can’t question God.

“Being a widow hasn’t been easy but God has been faithful, with the support of family and friends,” she said.

Sharing the same view was Mrs Oluwayemisi Balogun, 50-year-old. She said that if it was God’s will for her to remarry, she will.

“In life, you never say never. You don’t know what God has destined for you, so it is important to always focus on the will of God.

“If God says I’d remarry, so be it. Marriage is a union that God created and like most women I’d want that too,” she said.

African Examiner reports that music superstar Sikiru Ololade Ayinde Balogun, MFR, was born Feb. 9, 1948 and died on Dec. 16 2010.

Better known by his stage name, Ayinde Barrister, Balogun was a Yoruba-born songwriter, song producer and music performer.

Mrs Temilola Balogun, 40 years old, stated that 12 year years after the death of Alhaji Agba, she has yet to find true love.

“If I find someone I love enough to share my life with him, why not, but finding true love isn’t easy these days, one have to thread with caution.

“So if tomorrow I find that true love, I’d remarry but until then, I’d keep praying to God for mercy and protection,” she said

Regarded as the pioneer of Fuji and Were genre of music, Ayinde Barrister went on to release over 70 studio albums.

Alhaja Adebisi Balogun, 65 years old, told our correspondent that remarrying was not her priority as she would rather focus on her children and grandchildren.

“At this age, what is the point, my focus is to live a healthy life surrounded by my children and grandchildren,” she said.

Sharing the same view was Mrs Yetunde Balogun, 58 years old, said that at this stage of her life remarrying was a non-issue to her.

“What will I be looking for again, I have lived life with my late husband, I am happy with the memories we shared.

“My children are getting married now, so it just grandma duties I am doing and living my life to the fullest,” she said.

Alhaja Yinka Balogun, in her 40s,stated that she hasn’t given remarrying a thought.

“I have never thought about it honestly,” she said.

NAN