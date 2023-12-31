Stop Interfering In States’ Internal Affairs, Obi Tells Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has enjoined the Federal Government to desist from interfering in the internal affairs of states especially in circumstances where national security is not threatened.

Obi stated this in a statement in his 2024 New Year message on Sunday saying that Nigerian politics must not be business as usual.

The development is coming a few days after some elders in Rivers State berated President Tinubu’s intervention in the political rift between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and the state Governor, Sim Fubara

The elders also stated that the presidential resolution on the political crisis in the state was one sided and cannot be implemented as it was against the rule of law.

The elders, led by former Rivers State Governor, Rufus Ada-George, also slammed the Christmas Day broadcast by Governor Sim Fubara adding that the proclamation, contrary to his view, is a death sentence.

Reacting, Obi stated that there must be respect for the constitutional rights of the three arms of government and the he tasked Nigerians to resist any attempt to turn the country into a one-party state.

He said: “If there is one fundamental threat to our democracy, it is the undermining and weakening of our national institutions and the capture of state affairs and resources by few individuals and private interests. This must stop for Nigeria to move forward and function as an inclusive and sustainable society and nation.

“In a democratic and secular country like ours, there must be full respect for the separation of powers between the three independent arms of government, as well as between the federating units.

“For instance, the National Assembly should devote time and commit themselves to diligent performance of their functions like the 2024 budget that requires their prudent examination and subsequent patriotic-oriented approval or rejection.

“We must work assiduously to avoid drifting to a one-party state, or a situation, where the Federal Government intervenes unduly in the internal affairs of the states, particularly in circumstances where national security is not threatened.

“We, in the Labour Party, have undertaken in the national interest and in our undying commitment to a New Nigeria that is possible, to remain firmly in opposition and as such, must remain focused going forward. Our collective role in nation-building remains fundamental and obligatory.”





