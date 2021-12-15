Another Monarch Kidnap In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The sacrilege being perpetrated against the traditional institutions in Imo State, South East Nigeria, has continued unabated, as another Monarch was whisked away on Wednesday by unknown armed men.

This time around it was the traditional ruler of Umuezeala-Ama Autonomous Community in Ehime Mbano Council Area, Eze Aloysius Igwe, who was kidnapped from his community.

The incident occurred at the Nkwo-Umuezeala market square, a Source disclosed.

He went out to pick his wife from a meeting around the locality when the hoodlum attacked him.

While waiting for his wife, his abductors, who came in a small bus, double-crossed his vehicle and whisked him away to an unknown destination

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam, said he was in a meeting as at the time of filing the report, and could not confirm the attack.

Our Correspondent reports that Another abducted monarch, Eze Paul Ogbu of Ihitte Ihube in Okigwe local government area of the state, is yet to be released.

Traditional rulers in the state have been target of unknown gun in the last few months, a development that has made many of them to flee the state.