Stop Your Plans To Do Sit-At-Home In Lagos, Gani Adams Sternly Warns Simon Ekpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has cautioned Simon Ekpa, factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to stop plans to stage the sit-at-home protest in Lagos State.

The African Examiner writes that Ekpa had stated that the sit-at-home protest presently being enforced in the South East will be done in Lagos State as the sit-at-home is part of plans demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Reacting to this development, Gani Adams cautioned the Finnish-based Ekpa to desist from “repeating the mistake of the 1970s,” and jettison the move.

According to him, the sit-at-home was uncalled-for and counterproductive.

Adams also cautioned that the South-West is not part of “the Biafra Republic’ and as such, it was crazy for “outsiders to dictate or impose their agenda on people of other regions who they cohabit with as residents”.



He said: “I can’t go to the South East now and say I want to decide for the people of that region. So, it is not possible to import the South-East agenda into Yorubaland. It would be counter-productive. We advise him (Ekpa) to drop that idea.

“He should not try that. The South West is not Biafra Republic. Any attempt to impose the Biazsfra Republic agenda will be resisted. He should desist from repeating the mistake of the 1970s. He should be very, very careful.

“They are entitled to their opinion, but South West is not their Biafran region. He should be very, very careful.”





