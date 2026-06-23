Stranded Nigerians Protest Delay in Repatriation Flights from South Africa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Some Nigerians in South Africa on Monday protested at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria over delays in the evacuation of citizens who registered to return home.

The protest comes weeks after the federal government began the repatriation of Nigerians amid growing concerns over xenophobic attacks and a June 30 deadline issued by anti-migrant groups for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa.

On June 18, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, assured Nigerians in South Africa that the government would not abandon any citizen willing to return home.

The federal government had earlier evacuated 258 Nigerians in the first repatriation flight and promised four additional flights to bring more citizens back to Nigeria.

However, the second batch of evacuees, which was scheduled to leave on June 15, has yet to be airlifted, prompting frustration among those awaiting evacuation.

Many of the protesters said they responded to the government’s call for voluntary return and are now stranded due to the delay.

Speaking during the protest, Smart Nwobu appealed to the federal government to speed up the evacuation process.

“As you know, only one flight left. The question is, when is the second batch? When is the third batch? When is the fourth batch?” Nwobu said.

He noted that many Nigerians had already made arrangements based on the government’s promise and are now facing difficult conditions.

“We were promised that the second batch will be here on the 15th of June. The 15th has come and gone. People were made destitute, and their conditions worsened,” he said.

According to him, some affected Nigerians have lost their accommodation and are now sleeping on the streets, while others have had their documents cancelled after registering for repatriation.

Nwobu said the protesters gathered at the Nigerian High Commission to express their dissatisfaction and urge the government to complete the evacuation before the June 30 deadline.

“We are appealing to the government. That is why they are here; to show their frustration and that they are not happy with the situation,” he said.

He called on the authorities to urgently arrange the remaining flights and ensure that all registered Nigerians who wish to return home are evacuated on or before June 30.