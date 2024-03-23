Submission Of Memoranda For State Police Waste Of Time, Says Makinde

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the clamour for state police grows stronger, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has faulted 16 governors’ submission of a report on the matter to the National Economic Council (NEC).

NEC confirmed receiving memoranda from 16 governors who expressed their support for establishing state police to address the myriads of security challenges facing the nation.

Although the names of the governors were not given, 20 other governors were yet to forward their reports to enable the NEC to act on them.

“I did not submit any memorandum on state police but my position is very clear about state police. I see it, quite frankly, as a waste of our time,” he said on Friday.

“I did not submit not because of arrogance but because I don’t think the approach will quickly get us to where we want to go. You are asking the states to submit memoranda on how state police will work.”

Makinde said the issue of the state police can best be handled by the National Assembly and not the National Economic Council or the National Security Adviser.

He argued that the issue must pass through the parliament since it is a constitutional matter before being replicated at the state houses of assembly.

The National Assembly, they know what to do. They have people that can quickly do this work. It is not the National Security Adviser or the National Economic Council that will deal with the issue of state police.

“It is a constitutional thing and should go to the National Assembly and then at the state level, we get our state houses of assembly to pass this law,” the governor said.