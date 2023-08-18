Subsidy Removal Is For ‘Better Tomorrow,’ Bear With Us, Tinubu Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to be patient with his administration in the wake of the fuel subsidy removal, saying the move is in the country’s best interest.

Tinubu spoke in Abuja on Thursday during the public presentation of the autobiography of an elder statesman, Edwin Clark.

The Nigerian leader, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, said efforts are being made to cushion the impacts of the subsidy removal.

“Solutions to problems can never be as instant as coffee. But we must certainly be there. I know the removal of fuel subsidies has created some things. And that is why palliatives are being put in place of 100 trucks,” President Tinubu said.

“Fertilizers have been sent to the states, 100 trucks of grains have been sent and more are coming. Buses are also coming. We can endure this for a moment. What we are going through today is for a better tomorrow. Nations are great because citizens have hope. They have hope that tomorrow will be better than today.”

After its meeting at the Presidential Villa, the National Economic Council (NEC) approved N5bn for each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as grains for state governors.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, who made the announcement while briefing the press, said the government also released five trucks of rice each to the 36 state governors.

He also said the governors are expected to buy 100,000 bags of rice, 40,000 bags of maize, and fertilizers as part of measures to stem the effect of the removal of subsidy on petroleum.

Fifty-two per cent of the funds, Zulum added, were doled out to the states as grants. The rest – 48 per cent – is seen as loans.





