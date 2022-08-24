Sunday Oliseh Resigns From German Club After Two Months In Charge

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – German Regionalliga club, SV Straelen has stated that Sunday Oliseh has resigned his appointment as head coach of the team.

Oliseh took the decision after the team did not get a win in all five outings under his care.

SV Straelen scored just a goal in the five games and also lost 2-0 to Fortuna Dusseldorf in Oliseh’s last game in charge of the team.

The former Nigeria skipper placed a call through to the president of the club, Hermann Tecklenburg to announce his decision.

“Sunday obviously had the feeling that the team could no longer be reached. We have to accept this decision. It doesn’t make sense to try to persuade him to continue,” Sporting director, Kevin Wolze told the club’s official website.