(BREAKING) Sylvester Oromoni: Lagos Orders Indefinite Closure Of Dowen College

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government on Friday ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki, following the investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of the school.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki, pending the outcome of an investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a student of the school.

Commissioner for Education Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo announced the closure after a meeting with the School Management and Staff.



“The Commissioner called for calm, saying no effort will be spared in getting to the root of the incident.”

