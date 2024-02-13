Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa Urges Fans To Stop Cyberbullying Directed At Alex Iwobi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has appealed to some Nigerian fans who have taken to social media to bully Alex Iwobi following Nigeria’s loss in the final match of the African cup of nations cup (AFCON).

The appeal was contained in a post on Musa’s verified X account @ahmedmusa78.

The post reads:

“Dear fans, I want to please urge you to halt the cyber-bullying directed towards Alex Iwobi. Cyber bullying is not just a violation of decency but also a serious crime. It’s hypocritical to claim that football unites us while engaging in such behavior.

“Losing a game is undoubtedly tough, but targeting a single player for the team’s shortcomings is unfair and unjust. We win as a team, and we lose as a team. Alex gave his all on the field, just like every member of our squad.

“Instead of spreading negativity, let’s show genuine love and support to our players. They need our encouragement now more than ever. Let’s uplift each other and stand united, both in victory and defeat. THANKS”





