Buhari Calls For Compulsory Enrollment Of NYSC Members Into NHIS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a directive which will allow members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to be enrolled into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This was disclosed on Monday by the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim, at a press briefing in Abuja.

Ibrahim stated that the NYSC mobilises over 300,000 youths annually and remain an instrumental platform for mentoring Nigerian youths.

He said: “I wish to use this opportunity to again express our gratitude to the security agencies and other stakeholders for their support.

“Furthermore, the scheme has concluded arrangements with the NHIS for the enrolment of corps members into the NHIS in line with a presidential directive. We have also expended huge resources on critical health needs of corps members, including footing of medical bills.”

