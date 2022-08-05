Super Falcons Drop Seven Places In Latest FIFA Ranking

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nine-time African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria have dropped seven places in the latest women’s ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Friday.

The Super Falcons were ranked 39th in June but have dropped to 46th position.

Randy Waldrum’s side however retained the first position in Africa ahead of their rivals.

The African Examiner writes that the west African champion surrendered their crown to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa as they won three and lost three of their six games in the competition.