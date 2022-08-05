W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Super Falcons Drop Seven Places In Latest FIFA Ranking

Posted by Latest News, Sports News Friday, August 5th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nine-time African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria have dropped seven places in the latest women’s ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Friday.

The Super Falcons were ranked 39th in June but have dropped to 46th position.

Randy Waldrum’s side however retained the first position in Africa ahead of their rivals.



The African Examiner writes that the west African champion surrendered their crown to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa as they won three and lost three of their six games in the competition.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=79576

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us