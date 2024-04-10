Super Falcons Qualify For Olympics First Time In 16 Years

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Falcons have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Nigeria beat South Africa 1-0 on aggregate to reach the Summer Olympics.

Rasheedat Ajibade scored from the spot in the first leg of the qualifiers in Abuja on Friday.

That goal was enough for the Super Falcons to pick one of Africa’s tickets for the women’s football event of the Paris Olympics as the second leg tie ended goaless in South Africa.

The last time Nigeria’s Super Falcons reached the Olympics was 16 years ago.

Both teams have played several times since their 7-1 win against South Africa in a 1995 World Cup qualifier in Johannesburg. They have met 24 times with Nigeria winning 15, five ended in draws and South Africa claimed victory four times.