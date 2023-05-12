Suspension Of APC Bigwigs In S/E, ‘A Smokescreen’ – Nwoye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Immediate past chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye has dismissed the ratification of his purported suspension and that of some bigwigs of the party in the Southeast including a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Ex- Governor Sullivan Chime of Enugu State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeman , among others, describing the action as smokescreen.

He said the action is not only unconstitutional, but laughable as it was announced by those who openly worked against the party during the 2023 general poll.

It would be recalled that Southeast leadership of the APC, led by Dr. one Ijeomah Arodiogu, had recently in Owerri, Imo State, announced the purported suspension of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Oji Uzo kalu, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, Ex Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh , Among others for alleged anti Party activities.

Reacting to the development in Enugu Thursday, Nwoye, a Federal Commissioner representing Southeast in the Federal Competetition and Consumer Protection Commission {FCCPC} posited that the purported ratification of what he termed non existing suspensions was an attempt by Arodiogu and co to cover their anti party activities during the 2023 general elections, stressing that it is case of “kettle calling pot black”

Nwoye, alleged that Arodiogu, the APC Chairman in Enugu Ugochukwu Agballa worked openly for the labour party in the South East Zone during the Presidential and Governorship election, adding that they were instrumental to the huge votes recorded by the Labour Party in the Southeast.

The former APC chairman insisted that in the first instance, there was no suspension that would have warranted ratification by the Southeast APC, noting that all those mentioned in the said publication were not suspended from their wards or local government as stipulated by the APC constitution, stressing that the action is unknown to the law guiding the party “which is our constitution”

“They did it with a view to painting us black, because they are seeking for appointments. They want to reap where they did not sow. These are same people who openly worked against APC and it’s Presidential Candidate during the last general election.

According to him, “first and foremost, there was no suspension, but rather what you saw was that one of the leaders of the party in the Southeast gathered the chairmen of Enugu, Abia and others to announce the purported ratification of a non existing suspension.

The publication was sponsored by the an APC leader in the zone who helped in ensuring that the Labour Party succeeds in taking over Enugu and Abia States and worked against our presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kasshim Shetimma

“What they did was a smokescreen; it was an attempt to cover their anti party activities. He gathered them to announce that those of us who are true progressives in Southeast have been suspended, what a Laughable statement Nwoye asked?

They worked against Tinubu and when they saw that he has won, they were unhappy. Ratification of suspension as they pronounced it, is unknown to APC constitution. Assuming without admitting that any of those names mentioned were suspended, the only way the Southeast APC would have come in to hear it is only through an appeal and that would been if only and only the suspension occurred at the local government level.

He therefore urged members of the publish to disregard the purported suspension and ratification announcement, as it was authored by job seekers who want to reap where they did not sow.

“These so called Arodiogu APC leadership do not wish the party well in South East hence, they are working against it underground” Nwoye maintained