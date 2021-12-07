Sylvester Oromoni: Two Dowen Students At Large, Three In Police Custody – Lagos CP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has confirmed that three students of Dowen College in the Lekki area of the state are currently in police custody while the other two are at large for alleged assault of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni.

Odumosu, disclosed this Tuesday morning that two other students of the school fingered in the assault, are now at large, adding that those in police custody are helping the Command with information on how to track them.

The Lagos CP added that the school principal, housemasters, and other officials of the Lekki-based school are also assisting the police with information as the Command launched a full-scale probe into the circumstances culminating in the death of Oromoni on November 30, 2021.

The father of the deceased boarding student had alleged that the Junior Secondary School 2 pupil died from the injuries sustained during an assault by five of his colleagues who wanted to initiate him into cultism but the school claimed he died after sustaining an injury during a football match.

Reports of the detention of the three of the students allegedly involved in the bullying of the deceased student filtered in on Tuesday.

He further explained, “It is still an allegation until we conduct our investigation. We just started full investigation yesterday (Monday). Two out of those mentioned in the viral video are at large while three of the students are helping us to get others.”

“I am in contact with my counterpart in Delta State. I spoke with the parents yesterday, we are perfecting everything scientifically,” Odumosu added.

African Examiner had earlier reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students alerted foreign missions to deny entry to the five students of Dowen College alleged to have bullied and beaten 12-year-old Oromoni to a point of coma which led to his eventual death.

Over 100,000 persons have also signed a petition domiciled on the Change.org platform seeking the arrest of those fingered in the incident and their swift prosecution.

With the national outrage the case has attracted since Oromoni’s death on November 30, 2021, federal and state governments have taken a number of actions.

The Lagos State Government on Friday ordered the indefinite closure of the school and sealed it off pending the outcome of an investigation into the death of Oromoni.

Odumosu had also ordered the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, to take over the investigation of the case immediately.

Oromoni’s death is one of the disheartening deaths resulting from bullying and molestations in boarding secondary schools of late.