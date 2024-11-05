T-Pain Means Temporary Pain, Tinubu Will Win Re-Election – Okupe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former presidential spokesman Doyin Okupe says Nigerians will vote for President Bola Tinubu again in 2027, for him to complete the constitutionally allowed double terms of eight years.

He said former President Muhammadu Buhari “did not do well” yet he was in office for eight years and now that Tinubu “is doing well”, he would use his eight years.

“Nigerians will decide so. I am sure. Nigerians are reasonable, sensible people, not demanding too much from their leaders,” Okupe said confidently a day after he met with the President in Abuja.

“If Bola Tinubu gives us light in 2027, if Bola Tinubu resolves this fuel crisis and this food crisis between now and that time, you’ll see that people will go on the streets and say it’s Bola or nobody.”

Okupe, a former campaigner for Labour Party’s Peter Obi, said the T-Pain nickname given to Tinubu on social media “means temporary pain that will lead to an extensive, pleasant and something good for the nation”.

Nigerians are battling with one of the country’s unprecedented inflation in decades, with energy costs more than quadrupled since ex-Lagos governor Tinubu assumed office as the country’s president in May 2023.

There have been two major protests in 2024 with demonstrators urging the government to reverse its twin policies of petrol subsidy removal and unification of the forex windows but the current administration has insisted that its reforms are yielding some results and there is no going back.