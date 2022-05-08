Tambuwal Calls For Godwin Emefiele’s Resignation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called on the Federal Government to effect the resignation of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Tambuwal, a Presidential aspirant on the platform of PDP, made the call on Saturday, in Jalingo, shortly after interacting with the party delegates ahead of PDP presidential primaries.

The governor said that Emefiele’s continued stay in office, after openly identifying himself with a political party, should not be encouraged.

African Examiner reports that three interest groups had purchased the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for the CBN governor.

However, Emefiele, while reacting through his verified twitter handle, on Saturday rejected the forms.

He said that, should he decide to contest for the political office, he would prefer to use his personal resources.