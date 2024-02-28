Tanzania To Host Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The government of Tanzania has declared its readiness to host the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting, scheduled for March 4, in Zanzibar.

Amb. Pindi Chana, Tanzania’s Minister of Constitutional, Legal Affairs and Chair of the 2024 Commonwealth Law Ministers meeting, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, in view of the country’s preparation for the event.

“We expect to get lots of benefits following this meeting as the topics to be discussed will help to find the right ways to strengthen and enforce the law and access to human rights.

“The meeting will hold at the Mora Hotel in Zanzibar, from March 4 to March 8, with agenda centered on topical legal issues, including digital assets, electronic resources for efficient legal systems, access to justice for people with disabilities and developments in climate legislation.”

She said the meeting would create platform for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, later in the year.

According to her, Tanzania has put necessary measures in place to welcome ministers and attorneys-general to the Commonwealth Law Ministers meeting.

The meeting, often held after every two years for law ministers is a leading platform for collaboration among the 56 Commonwealth countries that share common legal tradition.

The meeting themed: ‘Technology and Innovation: How digitalization pave way for the development of people-centered access to justice” would examine ethical ways to use technology to make legal services and information more accessible to people.

It would also create avenue for participants to explore responses to threats, such as cybercrime.

The statement quoted the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, to have commended Tanzania for its arrangements to ensure success of the meeting.

Scotland said “At a time when increasing conflicts are undermining respect for international law, ensuring equal access to justice remains a fundamental precondition for building peace and security for all.

“Our priority is to help all our member states deliver equal access to justice for all that requires legal systems which can meet the needs of all.

“The upcoming Commonwealth Law Ministers meeting offers us vital platform to discuss the growing threats to the rule of law.

“It will also enable us find innovative ways to deliver the changes which will guarantee justice for every one of the 2.5 billion people living in our Commonwealth.” (NAN)