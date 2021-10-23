Tension As Fuel Tanker Falls, Spills Content In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Panic as a tanker loaded with fuel fell and spilt its content in the Surulere Area of Lagos State on Saturday.

The tanker, a Mack Truck with registration number LAGOS 961 XJ, was laden with 33, 000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit when it fell at Stadium Bus Stop along Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere.

Divisional Police Officer, CSP Adebayo Adeoya immediately alerted the Lagos State Transport Management Authority, Lagos Emergency Management Agency, and firefighters.

The scene of the accident was then cordoned off by a police team which also provided protection to the firefighters and others.

Effort is ongoing to evacuate the fallen tanker while the police are still maintaining their presence at the scene to protect lives and property and prevent hoodlums from scooping the fuel.























