Tension In Abia State University Over Kidnapping Of Its Deputy Vice Chancellor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fear and anxiety have gripped Staffers of the Abia State University, as they received the sad news of the kidnapping of the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics of the institution, Prof. Godwin Emezue by unknown gunmen.

Our correspondent gathered that the hoodlums, numbering three, attacked him at a fuel station on Friday, dragged him into a Lexus SUV vehicle, after collecting his wife’s ATM card.

The sad incident according to reports happened at a fuel station at Umuekwule, Amachara in Umuahia South Council area around 7 p.m. when he was refuelling his vehicle with his wife in his vehicle.

According to his wife, the gunmen dragged him into their car and drove away towards the Imo-Abia border.

Confirming the ugly development, a source from the University, who craved anonymity described the incident as very sad.

“Dear Colleagues, greetings to you. Sad to inform you that Prof. G.I. N. Emezue, DVC (Academic) has been kidnapped this evening at his Ezeleke Umuopara Umuahia”. the source posted in a social media platform.

“We pray for his safety while waiting for their contact as none has come for now.”

As at the time of filing this report both the Abia state police command and the university’s management are yet to make any official statement on the ugly incident.





