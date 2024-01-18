There Was A Plan To Cancel 2023 Presidential Election – Wole Soyinka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has stated that there was a plan to cancel the 2023 presidential election.

The playwright stated that history almost repeated itself in the election period because according to him, some people tried to cancel the election like General Ibrahim Babangida did in 1993.

Soyinka, while speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday, stated that in the first place, there was a plan to make sure the election did not hold.

He said: “I am alleging that there was a conspiracy from the very beginning before the election to make sure the elections did not take place or that even if the voting did take place, that everything be reverted to what happened under Babangida.

“When we all just woke up and discovered that even though the results have been calculated, even though the results were in possession of international bodies, including monitoring embassies and so on, even if we had the results directly, it was suddenly annulled.

“It was no longer a contest between individuals, it was now a contest between the so-called interim political party and democracy.”





