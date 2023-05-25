Tina Turner, Queen of Rock’n Roll, Dies at 83

Tina Turner, the music superstar whose career spanned five decades, has Died at 83 years old.

Her death was confirmed by her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, on Wednesday afternoon.

Known for hits like “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” Turner won eight Grammy Awards over her storied career in addition to a lifetime achievement award in 2018.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” said Doherty in a news release.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

He said Turner will be honored at a private funeral ceremony.

