W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tina Turner, Queen of Rock’n Roll, Dies at 83

Posted by Entertainment, Entertainment News, Featured, Latest News Thursday, May 25th, 2023

Tina Turner, the music superstar whose career spanned five decades, has Died at 83 years old. 

Her death was confirmed by her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, on Wednesday afternoon. 

Known for hits like “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” Turner won eight Grammy Awards over her storied career in addition to a lifetime achievement award in 2018.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” said Doherty in a news release. 

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”



He said Turner will be honored at a private funeral ceremony.  

CBS

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=88178

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us