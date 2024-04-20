Tinubu Appoints Boards Of NAICOM, SEC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the boards of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and that of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the chairperson and members of NAICOM are Ms. Halima Kyari, Chairperson; and Mr Olusegun Ayo Omosehin- Commissioner for Insurance

Others are Mr Olawoye Gam-Ikon- Deputy Commissioner (Technical Operations) and Dr. Usman Ankara Jimada- Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Administration)

The remaining are Dr Miriam Kene Kachikwu- Member; Mr Adeniyi Olusegun Fabikun- Member and Mr Umar Khalifa Mohammed- Member

Ngelale said that the chairman and members of the SEC board are Mr Mairiga Aliyu Katuka- Chairman and Mr Emomotimi Agama- Director-General

Others are Frana Chukwuogor — Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement) and Mr Bola Ajomale- Executive Commissioner (Operations)

The rest are Mrs Samiya Hassan Usman- Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services), Mr Lekan Belo- Non-Executive Commissioner and Mr Kasimu Garba Kurfi- Non-Executive Commissioner.

He said that the President expected the new Board of the NAICOM to exercise utmost probity as it led the commissions in ensuring a safe, sound, and stable insurance sector.

The president urged policyholders, the public interest and improving trust and confidence in the sector.

Tinubu also anticipated that all members of the Board of SEC to bring their wealth of experience and competence in advancing the commission’s core mandate of developing and regulating a capital market. (NAN)