Tinubu Appoints Christian Pilgrim Commission Board

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of members of board of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC):

A statement issued on Wednesday by Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, listed the board members to include:

Colonel Aloche Adole — Chairman Dr. Stephen Adegbite — Secretary Omowumi Olubunmi Ogunlola — Member, South West Clement Alobu Nweke — Member, South East Chief Prince Weli Wosu — Member, South South Prof. Joseph Haruna Mamman — Member, North West Dr. Toma Hamidu Ragnjiya — Member, North East Dr. Simon Abu Samson Dolly — Member, North Central Bishop Raphael Benjamin Nwankwo — Representative, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

The President charged the new appointees to consider their appointment as an opportunity to serve the nation and, as such, wholly commit themselves to this important purpose.





