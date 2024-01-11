Tinubu Appoints Christian Pilgrim Commission Board

Tinubu Appoints Christian Pilgrim Commission BoardFeatured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, January 10th, 2024
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of members of board of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC):
A statement issued on Wednesday by Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, listed the board members to include:
- Colonel Aloche Adole — Chairman
- Dr. Stephen Adegbite — Secretary
- Omowumi Olubunmi Ogunlola — Member, South West
- Clement Alobu Nweke — Member, South East
- Chief Prince Weli Wosu — Member, South South
- Prof. Joseph Haruna Mamman — Member, North West
- Dr. Toma Hamidu Ragnjiya — Member, North East
- Dr. Simon Abu Samson Dolly — Member, North Central
- Bishop Raphael Benjamin Nwankwo — Representative, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)
The President charged the new appointees to consider their appointment as an opportunity to serve the nation and, as such, wholly commit themselves to this important purpose.
