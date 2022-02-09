Adulterated Fuel: There’ll Be Consequences – Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has stated that there will be a major probe to ascertain the cause of the unsafe quantity of methanol in the fuel imported into the country.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, disclosed this during a media press briefing after the Federal Executive Council meeting in the State House.

According to Sylva, the identities of the companies involved in the importation will be made available to the public soon.

“There will be a major investigation to unravel everything. We need to get to the bottom of it before we can come back to tell you what will happen to the culprits,” the Minister was quoted by Channels Television.