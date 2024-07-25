Planned Protest: Governors Express Commitment To Security

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the planned protest against economic hardship by youths in August, the 36 state governors of the Federation have reinstated their commitment to the security of lives and properties in the country.

This was contained in a communiqué issued after the governors’ meeting which commenced Wednesday night and ended early Thursday in Abuja.

The communiqué was signed by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The governors under the aegis of NGF said the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) briefed the forum on the planned protest.

“The NGF received a briefing from the National Security Adviser’s (NSA) office on the current security situation in the country. The NSA noted the growing momentum for a planned protest demanding government attention.

“The NSA is committed to supporting the governors in improving security architecture at the subnational level.

“The governors thanked the NSA and reinstated its commitment to enhancing the security of lives and properties at the sub-national,” AbdulRazaq said.

He also said members received a briefing from the body of Attorneys General of the 36 states on the Supreme Court ruling on the financial autonomy of local governments.

“Members received a briefing from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the recent change in the association’s leadership and other initiatives. The NBA expressed their commitment to working with the States in defence of our democracy and the rule of law.

“The governors highlighted the importance of such a revered association and the role they play in ensuring effective governance. They assured the governors of their continued collaboration and readiness to provide necessary support.”