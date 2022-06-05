Nigerians Express Shock As Gunmen Kill Over 50 People In Ondo Church

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -No fewer than fifty worshippers were gunned down by unknown gunmen at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The incident has sparked reactions among social media users.

Although, media reports had stated that over fifty persons died , some social media users are putting the blame on Fulani herdsmen for being responsible for the death of the parishioners of the church as some persons are even seeing it as a religious war.

However, the Ondo Police Command are yet to ascertain the cause, investigation still ongoing. In the meantime, African Examiner gathers some reactions of Nigerians concerning this development on Twitter.

@the_Lawrenz writes: “Jesus!!! What is this video!! This is horrible. What’s happening in Ondo state. God!”

@VictorIsrael_ writes: “That Ondo state killing is painful to watch You go to school, ASUU You go to farm, Herdsmen You go to church, Gunmen You travel by road, Kidnappers You travel by train, bandits You look for a Job, no Jobs You are hungry, food is expensive Nigeria has enough supply of evil.”

@firstladyship writes: “Visuals of the terrorists attack at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State, is a gory scene. I wish it’s from a movie scene, only it’s not. Nigeria became an abattoir, were lives don’t matter. Who will give closure to those families? These are deaths too many.”

@Chrystopha_ writes: “ This country breaks my heart once again. The killings in a Catholic Church in owo Ondo state just shredded me to pieces. Hearing a dear friend who has family there cry over the phone is hard to take.”

@BetgenuineCom writes: “Please if you are in Owo ondo state or neighboring towns and you are capable of donating blood. Please goto FMC or St. Louis hospital, you’re needed. Thank you.”

@Mbahdeyforyou writes: “That Catholic Church video at ondo state is very sad and heartbreaking to watch. What has Nigerian turned into?”

@Chude__ writes: “Nigeria Media are reporting the Church massacre in Ondo state as Fire Explosion… we are fighting a lot of battles in Nigeria, the media is one of them.”

@bulamabukarti writes: “The terrorist attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Ondo State today, where up to 50 worshippers are reported to have been killed, is extremely distressing. It’s a sad reminder of the threat every Nigerian faces and of what we should be focusing on in the 2023 election season.”

@Past_Emmanuel writes: “A Catholic church in Ondo state has just been attacked by Fulani terrorists disguised as herdsmen. Dear Lord, please heal our land and put an end to these needless killings. Let none of the perpetrators and their sponsors be spared in your judgment. This is heartbreaking.”

@DeborahToluwase writes: “News coming from Owo, Ondo state is actually shocking. We can’t continue like this.”@drpenking writes: “Few weeks ago, the Governor of Ondo State restricted the activities of the Fulani Herdsmen in the state. Today, Fulani herdsmen invaded St Francis Xavier Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State and fired sporadically, killing many adults and children. This is heartbreaking and very sad.”

@BolanleCole writes: North East is not safe! North west is not safe! North Central is not safe! South South is not safe! South East is not safe! South west is also not safe! Owo in Ondo State is boiling now. No where is safe in Nigeria except Aso Rock.”

@OgbeniDipo writes: “Just seen the horrible video from Ondo state. Some people are clearly bent on burring down Nigeria.”

@BashirAhmaad writes: “Horrible videos from the Church attack in Ondo State. So devastating and so cruel. God have mercy on us, your servants.”