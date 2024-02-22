Tinubu Appoints Nandap As New CG, Immigration Service

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Deputy Comptroller General Kemi Nanna Nandap to serve as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), effective from March 1, 2024.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Nandap takes over from Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expires on February 29, 2024.

Before her appointment as Comptroller-General, Nandap was the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of the Migration Directorate of the Service.

The President anticipates that the new Comptroller-General will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service and create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians, as well as strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management.