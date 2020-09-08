It Costs N400k To Treat One COVID-19 Patient, Says El-Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has disclosed what it costs to treat a COVID-19 patient in the state.

El-Rufai who stated this while speaking with traditional rulers chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar disclosed that it costs about N400,000 to treat a Covid-19 patient saying that the amount is due to the increase in the price of drugs, feeding and personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors.

“We have a very high success rate in treating COVID-19 patients. Even a 90-year-old person, with underlying conditions, diabetes and hypertension was treated successfully in the state,” el-Rufai said.

“The virus has not left us. We may ignore it, but it is still there. We urge you to sensitise our people to protect themselves against this virus, particularly those that are above the age of 60.

“It costs about N400,000 to treat one coronavirus patient. They have to be isolated and fed. The cost of medicine has increased, even the personal protective equipment that the doctors treating them have to wear. When you add all this up, the average cost of treatment is over N400,000 per person. We have to bear the cost.”

African Examiner reports that the governor contracted the virus in March and recovered after some weeks.

