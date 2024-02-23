W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Appoints New AMCON Management Team

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

According to a statement issued on Thursday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, those appointed are:

(1) Gbenga Alade — Managing Director/CEO

(2) Aminu Ismail — Executive Director 

(3) Adeshola Lamidi — Executive Director 

(4) Lucky Adaghe — Executive Director 

The President expects unflagging dedication, professionalism, and dutifulness from the new appointees so as to ensure that the operations of AMCON are more efficient, transparent, and in consonance with his determination to sanitize the nation’s financial system to maximize value and enhance investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.

