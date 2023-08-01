Tinubu Appoints Ngelale Special Adviser, Media And Publicity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Chief Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

According to a statement issued last night and signed by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Willie Bassey, the appointment takes effect from 31st July and would terminate at the end of the administration unless otherwise decided by the President.

The President urged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment.





