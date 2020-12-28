Reps Deny Apologising To Buhari Over Summon On Insecurity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian House of Representatives has declared that it is unperturbed about the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it over security matters and denied sending apology over the aborted summon.

The House Spokesman, Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia), while speaking in a statement issued Monday in Abuja countered that it was untrue that the Lower Legislative Chamber apologised to Mr. President for inviting him.

Kalu advised the media to uphold the ethics of journalism practice and not misconstrued events or developments.

Kalu in his reaction maintained: “The President or the Presidency as the case may be, never sought an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out her constitutional responsibility to the Nigerian electorate.

“Where then did the media get the report that the House, as an institution, apologised to anyone?

“For the avoidance of doubt, the House never apologised to anyone for exercising its Constitutional mandate and the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the Legislature.

“We strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari subscribes to these democratic ethos and ideals as well”.

Kalu recalled that the motion to invite the President over security matters was sponsored by representatives from Borno on behalf of the people.

It would be recalled that the House over two weeks ago invited the President Buhari to appear before it and answer questions on the state of security following the recent murder of some 43 rice farmers in Borno in November.

After the plenary session, Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, met with the President and told newsmen that Buhari has accepted the invitation and agreed to appear before the Lawmakers.

The session did not however hold, as the security chiefs said the President could not discuss issues relating to security publicly.

