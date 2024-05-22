W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Appoints Shehu Mohammed As New FRSC Corps Marshal

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Assistant Corps Marshal Mohammed Shehu as the Corps Marshal/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information and  Public Relations, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Imohiosen, the appointment is for an initial period of four years, with effect from May 20, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act establishing the Commission.

“President Tinubu tasks the appointee to bring his wealth of experience to bear, in his new assignment.” (NAN)

 

