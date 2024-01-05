Tinubu Appoints Six NPA, NIMASA Directors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, appointed six new Executive Directors in two agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President appointed three new directors each for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Tinubu appointed Vivian Edet as the Executive Director, Finance & Administration (NPA); Olalekan Badmus as the Executive Director, Marine & Operations (NPA); as well as Ibrahim Umar as the Executive Director, Engineering & Technical Services (NPA).

For NIMASA, the President appointed Jibril Abba as the Executive Director, Maritime Labour & Cabotage Services; Chudi Offodile as the Executive Director, Finance & Administration; and Fatai Adeyemi as the Executive Director, Operations.

The President believed that the new appointees would “execute their collective mandate to create the conditions required to significantly raise the contribution of the Marine & Blue Economy sector to the nation’s GDP”.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



