Tinubu Approves Reconstitution Of NELMCO’s Board, Amends Structure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) with a modification to the NELMCO Board structure, which empowers the Office of the Minister of Power to take over the Board Chairmanship from the Office of the Minister of Finance, in view of NELMCO’s central role in the operation of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Presidential Spokes, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, those on the reconstituted NELMCO board are:

Minister of Power — NELMCO Board Chairman

Minister of Finance — NELMCO Board Vice-Chairman

Director-General, Debt Management Office — Member

Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises — Member

Mrs. Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas — NELMCO Managing Director/CEO (five-year term)

Mr. Joseph Asuku Bello — NELMCO Executive Director, Asset Management (five-year term)

Mr. Hassan Yahya — NELMCO Executive Director, Corporate Services (five-year term)

Mr. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya — Non-Executive Director (three-year term)

Prof. (Mrs) Ayanfemi Ayandele — Non-Executive Director (three-year term)

In consonance with his Renewed Hope Agenda, Tinubu anticipates that NELMCO Board’s new structure and composition would yield expeditious and measurable progress in the management of the power sector’s post-privatization liabilities to create conditions for the sustainable attainment of world-class standards of operational efficiency across all sub-components of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).