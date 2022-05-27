Court Refuses Okorocha Bail Over N2.9bn Money Laundering Case

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday refused to grant a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, to bail pending the determination of a suit he filed against the Federal Government.

Justice Inyang Ekwo declined to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to release him on bail.

Okorocha representing Imo West in the Senate had filed an ex-parte application in which he predicated his bail request on the ground that he is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress and that his political ambition would be jeopardized unless granted bail.

Justice Ekwo in a brief ruling on the ball application said he was not inclined to admit him to bail.

Instead, the Judge ordered Okorocha to put the Federal Government on notice to come and defend his detention.

Okorocha has been slated for arraignment on N2.9 billion money laundering charges before the same Judge twice but refused to honour the same court.

